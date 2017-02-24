Photos: Amber Alert for Connecticut girl ends in Pa.

An Amber Alert was issued for 6-year-old Aylin Hernandez on Feb. 24, 2017 after her mother was found stabbed to death in Bridgeport, Conn. and she was missing.

Oscar Hernandez, 6-year-old Aylin's father, was immediately named a suspect in her disappearance on Feb. 24, 2017. An Amber Alert was issued. (Connecticut State Police)

An Amber Alert for a 6-year-old Connecticut girl ended in central Pennsylvania on Feb. 24, 2017. Aylin Hernandez’s father Oscar Hernandez was arrested following a traffic accident. (WTAJ)

An Amber Alert was issued for 6-year-old Aylin Hernandez after her mother was stabbed to death at a home in Bridgeport, Conn. on Feb. 24, 2017. She was found with her father in central Pennsylvania a few hours later. (WTAJ)

Two women were stabbed at a home in Bridgeport, Conn. on Feb. 24, 2017. One of the woman died and her 6-year-old daughter was missing, prompting a multi-state Amber Alert. (WTNH)

