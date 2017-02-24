Pedestrian bridge project in Montague nearing completion

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – Excitement is growing over construction of a new pedestrian bridge in Montague. The project’s been under construction since last year, and MassDOT said it’s 70% complete.

The bridge crosses over the railroad tracks on Greenfield Road in Montague. It will be accessible to bikers and pedestrians, but not cars or trucks. Drivers will still have to use Hatchery Road to go around the bridge.

However, Montague Police and Fire Departments will be able to drive over it when needed. Montague Police Chief Charles Dodge told 22News that “If it’s quicker for the cruisers to go over that bridge, as opposed to going all the way around, the police and fire will have access to that bridge.”

The project also includes drainage system repairs, new signs, new pavement markings and a widening of the road heading North on Turners Falls Road. The total cost of the project is about $3 million.

It’s expected to be completed by this summer.