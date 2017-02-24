Out with a bang: Power plant demolished

(WKYC) A Cleveland power plant went out with a bang early Friday morning.

The smokestacks of FirstEnergy’s Lakeshore power plant were detonated at 1:00 a.m., bring a $15 million demolition project to a close.

For Joe Cerer, it’s been his work life for a decade.

“For me personally, it was very emotional day when we shut it. When we pressed the final shutdown button on the generator. It was a sad day. It was a sad day. You know, and it’s hard to see it go,” he said.

