North Pond Ice Fishing Derby was an all-around success

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (The Westfield News) – Last weekend, several people and families bared the cold in the morning and went onto North Pond for a good cause. The Save North Pond Ice Fishing Derby allowed ice fisherman around the community to enjoy their time on the ice and for all families to enjoy the experience.

With temperatures predicted to be near 20 at the start of the event and getting upwards of 50 in the early afternoon with sun and minimal wind, 38 people signed up to ice fish. According to Save North Pond supporter Dennis Clark, the biggest fish caught was a 4 pound bass.

The participants who earned the biggest fish during specified periods throughout the competition were awarded with prizes. After the derby ended, The Cove Restaurant welcomed everyone for food and raffle prizes. Around 30 to 40 raffle prizes were given out.

In the weeks leading up to the ice fishing derby there were concerns with areas of none or thin ice on Congamond Lake but on the day of the derby there were no reports of problems within the designated fishing area.

“We were very fortunate to have the weather on our side,” said Clark.

Clark and the rest of the Save North Pond supporters had a great response from the community in donations going towards North Pond. The event was hosted by the Southwick Rotary Club and the club donated all $921 that was made to the Save North Pond fund. The Rotary Club then donated an additional $79 to make a grand total of $1,000 just from the ice fishing derby.

“We were very appreciative that the Rotary donated,” said Clark. “It’s one more step towards reserving North Pond.

Copyright 2017 The Westfield News