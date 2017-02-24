New app lets Westfield residents point out quality-of-life issues

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pothole problems? There’s an app for that! Westfield residents can now use a new technology platform to report all kinds of quality-of-life issues.

It is called SeeClickFix, and it’s a way for residents to report problems from potholes to graffiti to broken sidewalks and storm drain issues. You will be able to report the issue’s location, and post pictures and video. The information goes straight to city officials, who can acknowledge the problem and then assign a work crew that will be dispatched to fix it. You can also follow their progress!

Assistant DPW Director Francis Cane told 22News that residents are already reporting problems.

“I just looked and I think there were 28 pothole reports,” Cane said. “If it’s a life-threatening emergency, call 911, but the everyday citizen concerns, you can go on SeeClickFix and that comes directly to us and we give it to the appropriate person to handle.”

The interface also lets you sign-up for alerts to track issues that other people in your neighborhood have posted.

