Monson Police investigate white powder found in piece of mail

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A hazardous materials team was called to Monson, Friday afternoon, after a U.S. Postal Service worker noticed a suspicious powder leaking from a piece of mail.

Monson Police said they were contacted around 1:15 PM by a letter carrier delivering mail on Boston Road. The postal worker said a piece of mail was leaking a white powdery substance.

The Monson Police and Fire Departments secured the area until a hazardous materials team from the Department of Fire Services arrived. The hazardous materials team secured the package and determined the powder itself was not dangerous.

Monson Police said they are investigating the incident as deliberate criminal act based on additional evidence they obtained.

