Two indicted in December murder of Holyoke man

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men have been indicted in the murder of 55-year-old Anthony Sirakowski.

Jim Leydon, spokesman for the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that 21-year-old Nashon Perez and 24-year-old Eric Carattini, both of Holyoke, were indicted by a Hampden County Grand Jury.

Holyoke police were called to 100 Pine Street December 22 for a reported shooting. Sirakowski was found unresponsive in a camper when officers got there, after having been shot multiple times. Sirakowski was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he died.

“I thank the Grand Jury for their public service and diligence in this matter,” Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said. “The Holyoke Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to my office should also be commended for their hard work and expertise that led to these two arrests. I and my office’s Murder and Major Felonies Unit will continue to work with detectives towards a successful prosecution and for justice for the victim and his family.”

Perez and Carattini were arrested shortly after Sirakowski’s murder in December. They both pleaded guilty at their arraignments in Holyoke District Court on December 23.