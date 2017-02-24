Massachusetts girl denounces DOJ reversal on transgender bathroom regulation

(CNN) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is denouncing the Trump administration’s new guidance on transgender bathrooms.

President Donald Trump has reversed the previous guidance issued under President Barack Obama. Under Obama, schools were required to let kids use the bathroom of their gender identity, not necessarily the gender listed on their birth certificate.

Healey was joined by transgender students and their families, including one very outspoken little girl. Ella Lemay is only 8 years old, and is the sister of a transgender child; “It’s not fair to people who feel scared.” Lemay’s not even tall enough to reach the microphone at the podium, but she already knows how to command a room; “To any of you out here who disagree, I want you to listen to me.”

On Thursday, she stood in support of her transgender little brother, making sure her voice was heard loud and clear; “I want you to know you shouldn’t make people feel scared just because you think that you’re bigger and have more power.”

Attorney General Healey held a news conference stressing that there are laws in the state that protect transgender students; “Last night, the President and the United States Attorney General sent a message that discrimination is acceptable and loved ones, little loved ones aren’t worthy of equal protection under the law.”

This all comes after the Trump administration repealed federal protections for transgender students who use bathrooms that match their gender identity. The White House said the President believes policy regarding transgender bathrooms should be decided at the state level.

Ella and Jacob’s mother, Mimi Lemay, also spoke out on the issue; “States should not get to pick and choose which of the civil rights they will afford to which of their citizens, we’ve done that before and it didn’t work out so well.”