Maple Sriracha Pork Belly Sandwich

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It can be used as an add-in in foods like soups or salads, or as a main course! Brian Knox, Owner of “Bread & Butter” in Amherst, showed us how to make Maple Sriracha Pork Belly.

Maple Sriracha Pork Belly

Ingredients:

1 pound Pork Belly, skin off

3 TBSP Salt

3 TBSP Brown Sugar

The night before:

Mix Salt and Brown Sugar, then rub all over the pork belly, on all sides.

Place the belly in a pan just large enough to hold it.

Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate overnight, but no longer than 24 hours, or it will become too salty.

The next day:

Preheat oven to 475 degrees, F.

Pour off all of the liquid that has accumulated in the pan over night.

Roast uncovered, fat side up, for 10 minutes.

Rotate pan, lowering oven temperature to 400 degrees.

Roast for 10 minutes more. The belly will have begun to render some of it’s fat by now.

Lower temperature to 250 and roast for an additional hour and 15 minutes, basting the belly in it’s fat from time to time (it will continue to render quite a bit of fat during this time).

Remove from the oven and transfer the belly to a plate or other clean container, and let cool to room temperature. Reserve the accumulated fat and juices to another container and save for future use.

Once at room temperature, wrap the pork belly tightly and refrigerate until completely cool.

*Letting it cool completely is essential to being able to slice it uniformly, otherwise it will be too soft to handle.

It is now ready to be sliced and used in whatever form you choose, as an ingredient in soups, stir fry, sandwiches, or simply on it’s own.