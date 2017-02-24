Man deported after going to change his address

(CNN) – Federal officials are deporting a man to Mexico, after he showed up at an Immigration and Customs Office.

Tomas Copado, who owns an auto business, is a Mexican national and had been living in Idaho Falls. Copado. He went to the ICE office to let them know his address had changed, but agents detained him.

The Trump administration released new immigration guidelines this week. Under the new policy, law enforcement may pursue a wide category of undocumented immigrants, including anyone “with a chargeable criminal offense”.

Watch the video above for the full report.