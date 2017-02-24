Ludlow Police searching for possible armed suspect

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow Police need the public’s help in finding a man wanted on several charges that span three different incidents.

According to Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas, the department received three Massachusetts Trial Court Warrants on Friday for the arrest of 21-year-old Bryan Rae Jr. of Ludlow; he is wanted for 19 criminal charges.

Rae is accused of stealing four handguns from a home in Ludlow on February 23rd, and may also have a large amount of cash, jewelry, and prescription drugs, Sgt. Valadas said. He described Rae as a white man, 6’01” tall, about 200-210 pounds, and with dark shorter hair. The photo above is from 2016, when Rae was last booked at the Ludlow Police Department.

If you see Rae, police are stressing to take extreme caution; he is considered to be armed. Sgt. Valadas said Rae is possibly with other young adults, and a known substance abuser. He is believed to still be in the area.

If you have any information on where Bryan Rae Jr. could be, you’re asked to call the Ludlow Police Department at 413-583-8305 or dial 911.