Looking ahead to Trump’s first address to Congress

(CNN) – Much has happened since House Speaker Paul Ryan extended an invitation for President Donald Trump to address a joint session of Congress on January 24th.

With the speech approaching, the White House sees opportunity.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says, “I think it’s important for the American people to know he was an agent of change. He came here to get things done, and he didn’t waste any time. He’s committed to keeping his word – and I think he’s going to lay out his vision.”

It is not technically a “State of the Union” address. Presidents in the first weeks of their first terms traditionally accept these invitations to tout early accomplishments, and outline their plans.

In February 2009, President Barack Obama highlighted the economic stimulus plan he’d signed one week prior, to aid recovery from the Great Recession. He said then, “We will rebuild, we will recover, and the United States of America will emerge stronger than before.”

In February 2001, President George W. Bush talked up budget plans. “Excellent schools, quality health care, a secure retirement, a cleaner environment, a stronger defense — these are all important needs.”

So the messaging of these speeches, aimed at two audiences – one in the chamber, and a much larger one, outside of it.

American University political science professor James Thurber says, “It’s primarily speaking to the American people, with the assumption that the American people will be watching. I think many people will be watching President Trump because of his troubles that he’s had so far.”

Thurber says the rough start to the Trump presidency makes this speech more crucial. “He seems a little random at times in terms of what’s important. And so they’d like to get a clear message – the world would like to get a clear message. The world will be watching also. Words make a difference. And so he needs to, in my opinion, be careful, and not go off script.”

The White House says early drafts of the speech point to big-picture goals, and a positive vision. After a turbulent first few weeks, members of both parties, will be listening carefully.

