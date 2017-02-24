Local unions discuss community concerns at legislative breakfast

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Central Labor Council held a legislative breakfast Friday in Chicopee to discuss their concerns for their communities.

Local unions and community groups went over the bills they have filed in legislation. Some of the bills that were discussed dealt with funding for the year, and staffing among nurses.

The president of the Pioneer Valley Central Labor Council said the bills try to help every worker in the Commonwealth.

“So a lot of these bills will deal with protecting workers rights on job sites, whether its pay, their conditions, its literally a gambit, its all over the place,” said Fiore Grassetti.

At the breakfast, they also talked about the ordinance passed in Northampton that protects workers being paid in the food industry.