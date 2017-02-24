Local teachers union urges lawmakers to increase education funding

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Larger classes and less opportunities, local teachers are urging our lawmakers to make some serious changes to the state’s education budget.

Several members of the Springfield Education Association, a local teachers union, went to the Pioneer Valley Central Labor Council Breakfast on Friday.

Tim Collins, the president of the union told 22News, he wanted to talk directly to lawmakers about a key issue: funding. “The legislature and the governor are shortchanging the public schools in the Commonwealth to $1-billion a year, and that may lead to the loss of teachers,” he said.

Collins cited a report issued by the Foundation Budget Review Commission in 2015, that concluded our state has underestimated funding for schools by at least $1 billion a year. It said funding for education hasn’t kept with the rising costs districts face over the years.

Local teacher Christine Goonan told 22News the lack of funding has a negative impact on students by placing them in larger classes, with less learning opportunities. “In a regional school district we have less time for music and art, we have larger class sizes, so we have 25 kids in a primary classroom, and it’s very frustrating.”

Goonan also said some communities have had to raise their property taxes to make up for the shortfall, while others have slashed their school budgets.

Governor Baker’s budget for fiscal year 2018 includes new funding to help school districts deal with the cost of health insurance and employee benefits. He called it a “down-payment” for the funding issue that the special commission called attention to in their report.

According to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the change will provide an additional $66-million in district foundation budgets.