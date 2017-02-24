It could be two years in a row with no sales tax holiday

BOSTON (WWLP) – Senate President Stanley Rosenberg (D-Amherst) is reluctant to commit to a sales tax holiday this summer, after lawmakers decided against the two-day tax break last year.

After several sluggish months, state leaders want to see if tax collections bounce back. At least one state lawmaker agrees with the wait-and-see approach. “Everything depends upon revenue and I think the best thing we can do is look at the revenue figures and make those kind of determinations then,” said state Representative Paul Donato.

The tax-free weekend typically lands in August to encourage shoppers to spend money during one of the slowest shopping months of the year. State lawmakers decide every year whether to give shoppers a temporary break from the state’s 6.25% sales tax.

The Retailers’ Association of Massachusetts told 22News that the tax-free weekend impacts businesses large and small. “Those two days, for some of these sellers, can be up to about 10-percent of their entire annual sales,” said Jon Hurst of the Retailers’ Association.

Efforts have failed over the years to make the August sales tax holiday permanent. The Retailers’ Association of Massachusetts survey found that skipping the tax holiday last year hurt not only local sales, but employees who rely on those extra work hours.