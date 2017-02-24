Is the flu shot effective?

Flu season not over

Published:
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(WWLP) – The CDC says the flu shot only prevents 43 percent of cases caused by this season’s dominant strain: influenza A.

The flu shot is better at blocking the influenza B strain, preventing more than 73 percent of those cases.

The CDC reports that more than half the people who got the flu shot this season, also got the flu. All cases considered, the flu shot is expected to protect approximately half, which is about the same effectiveness as last season’s flu shot.

Regardless, the CDC recommends that people six months and older should get vaccinated.

The flu season is expected to last several more weeks.

