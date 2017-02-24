Irish Consul General visits cultural center in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Irish Consul General Fionnula Quinlan visited the Irish Cultural Center of Western Massachusetts in West Springfield. She was greeted by Irish Cultural Center President Sean Cahillane. Their conversation immediately turned to the 66th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade to be held on March 19th.

“Certainly the Holyoke parade is very famous,” Quinlan told 22News. “I think the population of the town is about 40,000 and you get ten times the number of people coming out for the parade. Of course there’s [also] the run and the ambassador’s breakfast.”

Quinlan said she hopes to attend the Holyoke parade in the future. She already committed to attending the Boston parade the same day. But she’s directed her deputy to come attend the Holyoke parade.