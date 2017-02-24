Infrared technology used to patch potholes in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The break in the cold temperatures has allowed local DPW crews to more effectively fix potholes. The warmer temperatures allows crews to use the “hot patch” mixture that is a key in more permanent pothole repair.

Friday, workers were on Union Street in Westfield, filling pothole after pothole. They use infrared technology to bake the asphalt and make it soft. Then, they pour-in the hot patch mixture and use a vibrating roller to fuse the new material to the old road.

“We like to go out with our infrared patcher and patch it once and be done with it,” Westfield Assistant DPW Director Francis Cain said. “These thaws where you get some snow and freezing weather and then it gets warm like this- it tends to bring the potholes, if you will.”

After Union Street, the DPW turned their attention to Montgomery Road. On Thursday, they were on Franklin Street.

22News also took a ride down North Road, where viewers alerted us to the potholes caused by poor drainage and melting snow constantly going through the freeze-thaw cycle.

The DPW says they have patched dozens of potholes so far this year.