CDC reports flu vaccine is 48% effective this season

(CNN) – Do you hear a lot of coughing or sneezing around you? It may be the flu. The CDC said this season, more than half the people who got the flu shot also got the flu.

Flu season is going strong. The CDC also said the dominant virus strain this season is Influenza A, but the vaccine only prevents 43% of cases caused by that strain. The flu shot is better at blocking the Influenza B strain. It prevents an estimated 73% of Influenza B cases.

So, if you look at all cases, the flu shot is expected to protect 48% of people who get the shot; which is about the same effectiveness as last year’s flu shot.

The CDC recommends that people six months and older should still get vaccinated. Also, wash your hands, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, and stay away from people who are sick. Especially since flu season is expected to last several more weeks.