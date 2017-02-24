Healey vowing to continue protections for transgender students

BOSTON (WWLP) – Top state leaders are speaking out against the Trump Administration’s rollback of federal bathroom policies for transgender students, saying that the move will put more children in danger.

The president revised federal guidelines that gave transgender students the right to use bathrooms that match their gender identity, rather than their biological sex. Now, states have to come up with their own policies with regard to this issue.

Attorney General Maura Healey and legislative leaders stood with transgender families Thursday, vowing to protect Massachusetts students from discrimination. Massachusetts schools will not be impacted by the federal policy switch, because state lawmakers last year passed a transgender rights bill to protect transgender individuals from discrimination in public places, including bathrooms.

“This isn’t about states’ rights or presidential power. This is about the targeting of an already vulnerable population: our transgender students and young people across the country,” Healey said.

Opponents of the state’s transgender rights law have collected enough voter signatures to put a question on the ballot to repeal it.