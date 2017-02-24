Go Red for women luncheon in Holyoke put spotlight on women’s heart health

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday, hundreds of women packed the Log Cabin in Holyoke to raise money and awareness for women’s heart disease.

Many of the attendees were advocates, others were doctors and some were survivors. Whatever their background, they all shared a passion for progress.

Heart disease is the number one killer of women in the United States. But it doesn’t have to be.

“I was diagnosed at age 40 and told that I had a year to live. Today I am 51,” said Thersa Eckstein, a heart disease survivor.

Progress is underway thanks to awareness. A sea of red signaled the widespread support at Friday’s Go Red for Women luncheon.

The event put the spotlight squarely on women’s heart health through CPR demonstrations and stories of survival. Like Lisa Deck, a stroke survivor.

“I am here to share my story of surviving four strokes and two brain surgeries just a year and a half ago. My message is for people to recognize the signs and symptoms of heart disease and stroke and to take action quickly because time matters,” said Deck.

A doctor told 22News those signs and symptoms may be silent for women.

“Symptoms that aren’t the classic chest pain will present as shortness of breath or nausea or indigestion or even just fatigue. Often it’s unrecognized even by healthcare providers,” explained Dr. Sujata Holman.

Dr. Holman told 22News 80% of heart disease is preventable by making lifestyle changes to your diet or exercise.

Since 2008, select women across western Massachusetts have been chosen as ‘Leading Ladies’ in the fight against heart disease. 2017 marks the 10th anniversary of that honor and a woman from each of the past 10 years was chosen to receive special recognition this year.

22News Promotions Director Anna Giza was among the distinguished women and 22News anchor Juliana Mazza served as the event’s emcee.

22News is proud to sponsor the efforts of the American Heart Association and Go Red for Women in their quest to save lives.