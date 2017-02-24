Franklin County jail to house illegal immigrants

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Franklin County Jail has been working with the federal government to house illegal immigrants. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency or “ICE,” pays the Greenfield jail millions of dollars to hold illegal immigrants.

Franklin County Sheriff Christopher Donelan told 22News the county’s agreement with ICE goes back at least 8 years. The immigrants held here have entered the country illegally and committed crimes. They’re in jail awaiting a judge’s order for deportation.

ICE pays 3 million dollars to the state to have their detainees held at the Greenfield jail. 70 to 75 immigrants are held there.

Christopher Donelan, Franklin County Sheriff told 22News, “When this building was built, it was very large, it was actually bigger than what we needed and we decided to use the extra beds as a stream of revenue to help support our budget.”

Sheriff Donelan told 22News the money from ICE helps fund the jail and its re-entry and treatment programs.

The average length of stay for all individuals at the jail is six months. The Franklin County Jail is one of three Massachusetts facilities that hold ICE criminals. The two others are Suffolk county and Plymouth county jails.