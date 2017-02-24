Euthanized raccoon in Holland tested positive for rabies

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Holland Animal Control said a raccoon euthanized in Holland Tuesday tested positive for rabies, and may have had contact with domestic pets.

The Town of Holland Animal Control posted to their Facebook page Thursday reminding residents to make sure their pets’ rabies vaccinations are current. They said the rabid raccoon may have had contact with domestic animals in the area of 291 Brimfield Road.

Animal control is encouraging pet owners to bring pets with wounds from unknown sources to the vet as soon as possible.

If you see a sick or injured wild animal or pet, contact your local animal control or police department.

