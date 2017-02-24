Elementary school hosts marriage for two ducks

(CNN) – You’ve likely never seen a ceremony like this. A class of New Hampshire kindergartners hosted a wedding for two beloved ducks.

As kindergartners quacked to the tune of “Here Comes the Bride”. Two ducks, one gowned and one tuxedo, waddled into the gym of Manchester’s Weston elementary.

The pair met as ducklings two years ago in Mrs. Hopey’s class and visit every month. Her students hatched the wedding idea. The kids did it all, from counting chairs, to calming the bride and groom, and helped with the vows.

The reception even included the chicken dance. The Fire Chief’s own ducklings, Ella and Emmit, were the flower girl and ring bearer.