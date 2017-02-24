Effort to build Springfield hotel is a battle of old vs. new

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield could be getting a new hotel, but the construction will not come without some controversy. The owner of a property on Park Street in the South End plans to build a 120-room Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel on land that is currently home to a more than 100 year old brick building.

The building was once a manufacturing plant, and the Springfield Historical Commission has wanted to preserve the structure. A nine-month hold was put on the project following the objections, but now that hold is over.

The hotel would be in a convenient location to both downtown and the MGM Springfield casino, which is currently being built on the other side of Main Street.

Tonight on 22News starting at 5:00, 22News reporter Kait Walsh takes a look into where this project now stands.