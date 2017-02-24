Dr. Phil – “‘My entitled, lazy, adult rapper son is sinking this family!'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Cindy and Jim say they are fed up with their 35-year-old son, Brandon.

They say he’s a moocher who refuses to get job, wears superhero costumes on a daily basis, and has caused $15,000 in damages to their property.

Brandon says his parents don’t understand how his mind works. He admits to wearing superhero costumes and going on nightly “Batman” vigilante missions.

Brandon says he also created a rapper persona named “Ceeza Caprice” and considers himself a “God MC” who can rap to any beat.

Brandon’s sister, Harmony, says she blames her parents for Brandon’s behavior. She says they enable Brandon. She claims Brandon is a manipulator who sees it as a challenge to live off others.

