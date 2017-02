HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction work on Interstate 91 northbound in Holyoke has traffic backed up for miles.

The northbound side of the highway is down to a single lane from the Mount Tom area up to just before Exit 18 in Northampton. Traffic delays begin near Exit 17 in Holyoke.

There is no word at this time on how long the delays will last.

You can monitor traffic conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.