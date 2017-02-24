Coal workers look to Trump as job cuts loom

(CNN) – President Donald Trump had a rousing message to coal country Friday, saying he’s going to put miners back to work.

But that promise is already being put to the test as plants are shutting down across the country.

In Ohio, some residents are now hoping President Trump will save not only their jobs, but pretty much their entire town’s economy, before it’s too late.

In Ohio, it’s hard to find an area more remote and more red than Manchester, where two of every three votes were for Donald Trump.

The tiny town sits along the Bucolic Banks of the Ohio River.

June Wilson, a small business owner said, “It’s something about the water here. You get it in your blood and you don’t want to leave.”

Folks can tell you when the town started, 1791 and when they believe it will die. One resident said, “June of 2018 is the last I’ve heard.”

That’s when two large coal fired power plants on either side of the town are projected to close. The news broke just after the election.

Will Richards, a Stuart Power Plant Employee said, “It was definitely a shock to myself, my friends and co-workers, family, people in the local community I think some people are still in shock.”

As it stands now, the union says, about 700 jobs will be lost in a town of just 2000 people.

The coal supplier says it’ll cut an additional 1500 jobs, tax revenues, and property values will plummet.

So what about all those rallies, all those promises, of jobs and re-energizing coal?

Mayor Robert Hilderbrand believes it’s not Trump’s fault, he blames plant owners and management, “Men in overalls built this country and men in suits destroyed it, but he has touched the working people and stood up for the working people.”

Richards added, “That’s not the only reason I voted for him, but I did vote for Trump because I just like his views are on stuff and I like the way he don’t try to be all political correct on everything. He was very positive about coal where the others weren’t.”

These Trump voters are trying to convince now “President Trump” to keep his promises about jobs and coal.

Will Richards said, “Well, you know, I don’t know. We’ll have to see what the future holds and I won’t necessarily hold it against him but I guess more of a disappointment.”

If they were just empty promises then in Manchester and other towns with coal-fired power plants, futures once so bright will soon face much darker days.

The company that owns the power plants says no final decision has been made about closing them, but the union that represents the power plant workers says the company tells them the plants are going to close next year. It’s possible they may be sold, but industry experts say not likely because coal fired power plants aren’t particularly popular these days, either to own or operate, or to buy.