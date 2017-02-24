City Council denies crosswalk for 3 Massachusetts nuns

(CNN) – Three nuns are disappointed and concerned about their safety. This after local lawmakers turned down their request for a crosswalk.

La Salette owns this house across the street. They plan to move their nuns in next month. They asked the city of Attleboro to put in a crosswalk so the sisters can get safely to work. This week, the Attleboro City Council said no.

Sr. Theresa Kering said, “We asked for the crosswalk, pedestrian walk for safety.”

These are the three sisters of La Salette. They’ve worked at the shrine in Attleboro for years. Surprised to learn that the Attleboro city council has denied them a crosswalk from their new home across the street to the church.

Sr. Mila Delacruz said, “It is their responsibility to provide the people. Not only us. We are not only asking that for ourselves but all people, especially those who come here every day.”

Heather Porreca said, “We’re in extreme budget times.”

On Tuesday, the city council voted 6 to 4 against the crosswalk.

One man said, “My concern is, is this going to set a precedent that any time a group of three people or more wants a crosswalk down a busy street we just put it there?

Porreca said, “Installing a simple crosswalk does not solve the problem. It is not going to provide them the safe traveling that they need to do right now.”

Councilor Heather Porreca saying the crosswalk would create a false sense of security. Because of the speed of the road. A traffic light or extra signage might work better but is more expensive.

Porreca said, “I’m not saying that I’m trying to put a dollar sign on a person’s life or anything like that, but we have to kind of balance it out.”

Sr. Francoise Rasoarevao, “We will see how the value of the money is more important than the value of the human being.”

The nuns are moving into their new house next month. They said for now, they will just have to just be extra careful.

Kareng said, “We trust in God, that God will protect us.”

Councilwoman Porreca tells me she does plan on looking into other options to help keep the nuns safe. Reporting in Attleboro with the mobile newsroom, I’m Steph Machado, Eyewitness News.