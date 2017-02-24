Governor Baker in Washington D.C. for governors’ meeting

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is in Washington D.C. for the National Governors Association Winter Meeting. Governors from across the country met with Vice President Mike Pence on Friday and will sit down with President Donald Trump later this weekend.

Governor Baker left for D.C. Friday morning. He’ll spend the weekend with other governors addressing issues around childhood hunger and cybersecurity. According to Governor Baker’s schedule, the National Governors Association will meet with President Donald Trump and the First Lady on Sunday night.

Baker told reporters that he’s disappointed President Trump rolled back federal protections for transgender students in schools. Massachusetts lawmakers are now calling for action. “I don’t agree with the administration of President Trump that these are state’s rights issues,” State Rep. Paul Tucker told 22News. “Rights are rights, and they should be protected across the board.”

Attorney General Maura Healey vowed to use her power to protect transgender students here in Massachusetts.