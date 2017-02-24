Bees learn to play soccer in new study (wow)

The bees then quickly learned what they had to do to be rewarded.

(CNN) – Bumblebees may be smarter than you think. A researcher at Queen Mary University of London trained bees to roll a ball by rewarding them with sugar water.

The experiment required the bees to move a ball to a specific location before they got their treat.

If a bee couldn’t figure out how to get the reward, a researcher would demonstrate by using a plastic bee on a stick to push the ball to the center.

