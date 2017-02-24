Amber Alert issued for Connecticut girl following deadly stabbing

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say they are searching for 6-year-old Aylin Hernandez, after she was believed to have been taken from the scene of a deadly stabbing at her home in Bridgeport on Friday morning.

Bridgeport police say they responded to Greenwood Street around 2:45 a.m. on Friday, where they say two people were stabbed. Police have confirmed that one person is dead and this is now a homicide.

Just after 4:30 a.m., an Amber Alert was issued, and area agencies immediately began looking for 6-year-old Aylin Hernandez.

Aylin may be with her father, Oscar Hernandez, who police say fled their Hernandez Street home following the stabbing.

AMBER ALERT: 6 YO AYLIN SOFIA HERNANDEZ Bridgeport PD seeking gry Hyundai Elantra w/unknown NY reg operated by Oscar Hernandez. Call 911. pic.twitter.com/oT9CbA5Wu6 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 24, 2017

One stabbing victim was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital in critical condition, according to police. It is unclear if that is the victim who has died.

Police say the two may be traveling in a silver or grey Hyundai Elantra, although it isn’t clear where the two were last seen, or what Aylin may be wearing.

Aylin is roughly 4 feet tall and 55 pounds, according to police, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Bridgeport police say they are working with New York City police in searching for Aylin.

Anyone with any information on Aylin’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 right away.

Click here to view a map on your mobile device.