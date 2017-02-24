All-time high temperature for February recorded at Westover

temperatures-map
Recorded temperatures across western Massachusetts as of 2:20 P.M.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you don’t remember the weather in February being this warm, you are right!

As of 2:00 P.M., the temperature at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee reached 72 degrees. That beats the previous high for this date of 71 degrees, which was set back in 1985.

More than that though, Friday’s record-breaking temperature is actually the highest temperature ever recorded at Westover in the month of February.

Check out the latest 22News Storm Team Forecast to see what kind of temperatures we can expect as we head into the weekend.

