All-time high temperature for February recorded at Westover

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you don’t remember the weather in February being this warm, you are right!

As of 2:00 P.M., the temperature at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee reached 72 degrees. That beats the previous high for this date of 71 degrees, which was set back in 1985.

More than that though, Friday’s record-breaking temperature is actually the highest temperature ever recorded at Westover in the month of February.

