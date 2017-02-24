6 arrested for involvement in death of UConn student

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have arrested six people for their involvement in the death of UConn student Jeffny Pally.

On October 16, police were called to the UConn Fire Department after a student was hit by a fire truck responding to a call. Jeffny Pally, 19, was sitting on the ground with her back against the outside of the fire station door. When the door went up for officials to respond to the call, Pally fell back and was hit by a UConn Fire vehicle.

State Police say on January 31, they applied for arrest warrants for six students that had hosted an off-campus fraternity party that Pally had attended that night.

On Friday, police arrested the following:

Patrick Callahan, 21, Mansfield, CT. Charged with eight counts of permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol.

Matthew Moll, 21, Mansfield, CT. Charged with eight counts of permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol.

Austin Custodio, 21, Pine Bush, NY. Charged with sale/delivery to minors.

Dominic Godi, 21, Bolton, CT. Charged with possession of alcohol by a minor.

Dylan Morose, 22, Mansfield, CT. Charged with eight counts of permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol.

Jonathan Polansky, 22, Beverly, MA. Charged with eight counts permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol.