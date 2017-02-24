2nd former Lenox bank teller sentenced for embezzlement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former bank teller was sentenced on Friday in U.S. District Court in Springfield for embezzling thousands of dollars from the Lenox National Bank.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney William Weinreb, 48-year-old Melissa K. Scolforo of Lee was sentenced to 10 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $378,000 in restitution.

Scolforo pleaded guilty in May of 2016 to one count of conspiracy to embezzle funds from a bank. 22News reported back in December of 2016 when another bank teller, 41-year-old Bernadine M. Powers of Becket, was sentenced on a similar charge.

Weinreb said Scolforo and Powers conspired to embezzle money from the teller drawers and make false entries in bank records to hide the thefts. He said Scolforo, who worked at the Lenox bank for 24 years, started stealing money in January of 2009, and Powers started about a year later.

The two tellers stole $378,000, which they used for shopping, dining at restaurants, and paying house bills, Weinreb said. The embezzlement was noticed during a bank audit in November of 2013.

Lenox National Bank has since been acquired by Adams Community Bank.

Acting United States Attorney William D. Weinreb and Harold H. Shaw, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division, made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen L. Goodwin of Weinreb’s Springfield Branch Office prosecuted the case.