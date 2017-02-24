104th Fighter Wing commander to fly last F-15 flight

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Colonel James J. Keefe will fly his F-15 Eagle fini-flight Friday at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield.

Keefe will relinquish command of the 104th Fighter Wing to Colonel James M. Suhr during a change of command ceremony at Barnes March 5.

The colonel has been a pilot since 1988 and served in a variety of flying and command positions on both active duty and the Air National Guard, according to a release sent to 22News from Barnes Public Affairs.

The Air Force fini-flight tradition dates back to World War II and recognizes pilots and aircrew members for their service.

Keefe has flown during deployments supporting Operations Southern Watch, Northern Watch, Iraqi Freedom, and Noble Eagle.