White House sends mixed messages on European Union

(CNN) – White House Strategist Steve Bannon described the European Union as a “flawed institution” to Germany’s U.S. envoy. However, a week later Vice President Mike Pence reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to the EU in Brussels.

U.S. officials continue to send mixed messages to its European allies at a time where the Bloc is already dealing with the U.K.’s departure from the union.

Ever since President Trump’s inauguration speech, uttering the phrase “America first” – Germany and other allies have been struggling to find out what that will mean for them. German Chancellor Angela Merkel once enjoyed a close relationship with U.S. President Barack Obama, one that other allies could only envy.

However, now the Chancellor finds that while President Donald Trump “respects” her as a leader, he told the local Bild Newspaper that he finds her refugee policy “catastrophic.”

She was one of the first leaders he called. A cordial conversation but not a meeting of minds, she was the first world leader to tell him, point blank, that his immigration ban was wrong and in violation of international law.

Germany has sent ambassadors and emissaries to multiple administration officials hoping to glean where the administration is heading with Germany and the European Union.

In Munich last week, Merkel received some assurances from vice president mike pence: he attempted to reassure the EU by publicly stating a commitment to NATO.

But, sources have told CNN, a conversation between Presidential Advisor Steve Bannon and the German Ambassador to the U.S. one week before pence’s visit sent a chilling counter-message: the EU was a “flawed institution” and the United States would be better off dealing with its European allies one by one. A Trump administration official disputed that saying it was a “quick meeting” and a White House spokesperson described it as a quick hello. German officials, including the foreign minister, have declined to comment, citing the private nature of the conversation.

The EU is already under pressure from Britain’s impending departure from the EU. The last thing Merkel needs is a Trump administration tacitly supporting more members to leave. Especially when she faces her own elections in September.

There has been no official announcement of when Chancellor Merkel may finally meet President Trump face to face. However, she is known for her meticulous analysis of political dilemmas and all these mixed messages will almost certainly be taken into account.