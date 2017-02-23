Trump says deportations as “Military Operation”

(CNN) – Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly go to Mexico, on a mission to ease the tension sparked by President Trump’s immigration policies. The White House, trying to smooth out the suddenly rocky relationship between the U.S. And Mexico.

However, Mexico didn’t hide its frustrations during Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly’s joint trip.

Miguel Angel Osorio Chong said, “We do not agree on the different measures that recently were stated by the government of the United States (that) affect Mexico.” “We have expressed our concern about the increase in deportations.”

Tillerson and Kelly tried to publicly reassure their Mexican counterparts about the new U.S. Policy: Kelly said, “Let me be very, very clear. There will be no, repeat no, mass deportations. All deportations will be according to our legal justice system which is extensive and includes multiple appeals.”

Insisting deportations, will focus on criminals.

Tillerson said, “There is no mistaking, the rule of law matters on BOTH sides of the border.” Acknowledgment that the U.S. Also has work to do: “We underscored the importance of stopping the illegal firearms and bulk cash that is originating in the United States and flowing into Mexico.”

However, Thursday President Trump painted a different picture: “I said, ‘That’s gonna be a tough trip,’ because we have to be treated fairly by Mexico. You see what’s happening at the border, all of a sudden for the first time we’re getting gang members out. We’re getting drug lords out. We’re getting really bad dudes out of this country and at a rate that nobody’s ever seen before.”

Donald Trump famously kicked off his campaign with controversial remarks about Mexico: “They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.”

Now the White House is trying has been eager to put the best face on things!

Sean Spicer, White House Spokesperson said, “I think the relationship with Mexico is phenomenal right now!”

Mexico is still insisting they will not pay for a border wall, which no one even mentioned, publicly Thursday and that they can’t be forced to accept deportees who are not Mexican.

Luis Videgaray Caso, Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs said, “We must work to reach an agreement that will serve both interests to overcome aggression, to overcome negative feelings, what would be most important would be the facts.”

One U.S. Official saying the Americans on this trip, did a lot of listening. Forced to acknowledge that the relationship at the border is the responsibility of both sides, as is accountability.