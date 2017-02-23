Western Massachusetts nearly beat record breaking temperatures

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – At 67-degrees, Thursday was the warmest day of the year so far, and residents throughout western Massachusetts were enjoying it.

The warm weather had everyone dusting off those spring clothes and heading outdoors to enjoy the beautiful weather, and maybe even do some shopping. 22News talked to some business owners who saw their profits increase with the temperatures.

“When the weather gets really nice we start seeing everyone start coming out and wanting to do a little shopping because we’ve all been cooped up in the winter I think,” said Katie Rennie, owner of 25 Central, located inside Thornes Marketplace in Northampton.

Rennie told 22News her clothing store starts getting spring clothes shipped in January, because with a New England winter, you never know what weather you’re going to get.

22News Storm Team Meteorlogist Brian Lapis said our high temperature reached 67 Thursday afternoon at Westover Air Reserve Base. This ties the previous record set back in 1990.