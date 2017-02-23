Warm weather doesn’t keep skiers off the slopes at Berkshire East

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP)- February 23rd, and temperatures were in the 60s at Berkshire East in Charlemont.

Hundreds of people came to the ski resort for school vacation week. Many couldn’t believe the warm weather.

“As you can tell, I’m sweating a bit, I have three different layers on, I have to go inside and take two of them off,” said James Leahy of Holyoke.

“It feels like spring break I came a little early the snow is soft, but there is tons of it so that’s really good,” said Eric Pals of Putney, Vermont. “My whole family is out here and we’re having a blast.”

All the trails were covered with man-made snow: “Spring Conditions.” Charlemont received close to 2 feet of snow from February’s snowstorms.But most of that melted.

Ski conditions were still favorable Thursday, despite temperatures in the 60s. When it gets this warm, ski resorts like Berkshire East rely on their man-made snow from earlier in the season to keep their trails covered.

“We did so much work so much hard effort went into making such great snow and it was machine made snow,” said Bill Farrell, Director of Communications at Berkshire East. “And it’s holding up so well to this sunshine. It’s one of the best days ever.”

Farrell told 22News he expects their man-made snow will be able to last them until the end of the season. They’re hoping to stay open until sometime in April.