Ware police looking for missing woman; may be in Holyoke area

Amber Joubert has not been seen since mid-January

By Published: Updated:
Amber Joubert is pictured here in a photo sent to 22News by the Ware Police Department

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ware police are hoping you can help them find a woman who has been missing for weeks now.

Ware Police Officer John Cacela told 22News that Amber Joubert, 33, was last seen around mid-January. Cacela said that Joubert may be in the Holyoke area, and could be going by Amber Carpenter, which is her maiden name.

Joubert is about 5’1” tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has auburn hair and blue eyes, and has a rose tattoo on her foot, a butterfly tattoo on her back, and a tattoo with the letters “AJ” on the back of her neck.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call Ware Police at (413) 967-3571.

