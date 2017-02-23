Ware police looking for missing woman; may be in Holyoke area

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ware police are hoping you can help them find a woman who has been missing for weeks now.

Ware Police Officer John Cacela told 22News that Amber Joubert, 33, was last seen around mid-January. Cacela said that Joubert may be in the Holyoke area, and could be going by Amber Carpenter, which is her maiden name.

Joubert is about 5’1” tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has auburn hair and blue eyes, and has a rose tattoo on her foot, a butterfly tattoo on her back, and a tattoo with the letters “AJ” on the back of her neck.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call Ware Police at (413) 967-3571.

