Vanessa Marcotte murder suspect believed to be Hispanic man

PRINCETON, Mass. (WWLP) – Forensic evidence has led State Police detectives to believe the suspect in the murder of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte is a Hispanic man.

Massachusetts State Police announced the update in the August 7, 2016 murder Thursday afternoon. They said they also believe the suspect was driving a dark-colored SUV at the time of the murder.

Marcotte’s body was found in the woods not far from her mother’s home on Brooks Station Road in the central Massachusetts town of Princeton. She was reported missing after she did not return from a walk that afternoon.

State police say the suspect would have had upper body scratches and bruising around the time of the murder. Witnesses reportedly saw a dark-colored SUV parked on Brooks Station Road, near where Marcotte’s body was found.

State police detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office and the Princeton Police Department are continuing to investigate Marcotte’s murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police tip line at 508-453-7589.

