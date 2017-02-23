Two $1M Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts

Tickets sold in Needham, North Quincy

By Published: Updated:
powerball

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – The winning $453 million Powerball ticket may have been sold in Indiana, but two people who purchased tickets in Massachusetts have reason to celebrate. According to a news release sent to 22News by the Massachusetts State Lottery, two tickets sold in the state, one in Needham and one in Quincy, won $1 million prizes.

In order to win $1 million, you must match the first five numbers in the winning combination, though you need to get the sixth number- the Powerball- to win the jackpot.

The tickets were sold at the Fernandes Mini mart in Needham and Tobacco Treasures in North Quincy. These stores will both receive a $10,000 bonus.

Because someone won Wednesday night’s drawing, the current jackpot is now back down to $40 million. The next drawing is on Saturday night.

