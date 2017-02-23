“Thrive Dining” transforms meals into easy-to-eat “finger foods” at retirement home

Thrive Dining aims to help those with difficulty eating enjoy traditional meals

Photo courtesy Watermark Retirement Communities
Photo courtesy Watermark Retirement Communities

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Chefs at the East Village Place retirement community are introducing “Thrive Dining,” a way for individuals with cognitive, neuromuscular, or physical challenges, who have trouble using forks and knives, to better enjoy mealtime.

Thrive Dining transforms freshly-prepared menu items into nutritionally-balanced finger foods by means of grinding and combining ingredients, according to a release sent to 22News from Watermark Retirement Communities.

East Village Place chefs are hosting a public lunch tasting and demonstration Thursday afternoon at the retirement community in East Longmeadow.

The next complimentary public tasting at East Village Place is scheduled for March 30th.

22News Reporter Sy Becker will be there for the demonstration. See his report on 22News starting at 5:00 p.m.

