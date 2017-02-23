The 100 – The Tinder Box Trailer

(CW) – Clarke makes a desperate plea to avoid war on the next episode of The 100, Wednesday at 9/8c on The CW Springfield.

Clarke (Eliza Taylor) makes a desperate plea with a former allied force in an attempt to avoid a war and ensure the survival of her people. Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Devon Bostick, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Richard Harmon, Zach McGowan, Isaiah Washington and Henry Ian Cusick also star.

John F. Showalter directed the episode written by Morgan Gendel (#405). The episode airs on March 1, 2017.

Click here to view the trailer on your mobile device >>

Connect with The 100 Online:

Visit The 100 WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/The100

Like The 100 on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwthe100

Follow The 100 on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cwthe100

Follow The 100 on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cw_the100

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/