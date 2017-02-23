Temperatures in the 60’s in February? What’s causing this warmth?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday brought incredible weather for late February, but why is it so mild in what is typically the second-coldest month of the year?

The reason it has been so warm, and will stay mild into the weekend, is because of high pressure to our southeast. High pressure means that sinking air spreads out clockwise around the center of the high, and that flow brings in wind out of the south and southwest, toward us.

As we go into Friday, this high will combine with low pressure to our west, which has a counter-clockwise flow of air. The two together will help to continue to bring us mild air out of the south, and temperatures well above-average for this time of year.

By Saturday, low pressure will be just to our west, bringing our last mild day, because once the low pressure passes, bringing rain with it, colder air behind the low will bring a temperature drop for Sunday.

