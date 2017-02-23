State officials speak up against change in federal policy on transgender rights

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts schools will see little impact because state lawmakers passed the transgender rights law last year banning discrimination against transgender people in public places including restrooms.

On Wednesday, the Trump administration reversed a federal policy that required schools across the country to treat students based on their gender identity, rather than their biological sex. Individual states and communities will now have to come up with their own transgender policies.

Attorney General Maura Healey, House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Senate President Stan Rosenberg stood with the transgender community on Thursday, calling the Trump Administration’s decision a threat to civil rights.

Healey is calling on Americans to take action “In your own city and town and in states across this country. Take action and speak up,” She said. “If the federal government won’t protect your rights, we can and we will.”

Governor Charlie Baker, who signed the transgender law last year, did not attend this news conference.