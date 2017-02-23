Springfield, Pittsfield requests for state bonds approved

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Municipal Finance Oversight Board approved two bond issue requests from western Massachusetts cities on Thursday. The cities of Pittsfield and Springfield want to take advantage of the state’s “exceptional” bond rating to borrow millions of dollars to pay for local projects.

One, from the city of Springfield, authorizes nearly $53 million in bonds for the Union Station redevelopment project and to pay off the city’s existing debt. Pittsfield also secured more than $100 million in qualified bonds to upgrade parking lots and school buildings around the city.

The Municipal Finance Oversight Board reviews applications from cities and towns that want to borrow money through bond issues to pay for emergency repairs and large-scale projects.

The state Auditor’s Office told 22News that, by using the state’s strong bond rating, cities and towns are able to save millions of dollars in interest for these projects. Massachusetts’ bond rating is just one notch below the highest possible rating of AAA.