Springfield man sentenced for selling crack cocaine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield, with a history violent crimes, was sentenced on Thursday in U.S. District Court on several drug charges.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney William Weinreb, 30-year-old Larry Smith, Jr. was sentenced to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release. He said Smith pleaded guilty in November of 2016 to two counts of distributing and one count of possessing with intent to distribute cocaine in the form of crack cocaine.

Smith was caught selling crack cocaine to a “cooperating witness” on February 18, 2015 and March 5, 2015, Weinreb said. Then, on April 3, 2015, Smith was caught with “an additional 10 grams of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute it.”

Weinreb said Smith has an extensive, violent criminal history in Massachusetts state courts, including the following:

2010 – Conviction for carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm without a license

2009 – Convictions for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery of a police officer

2007 – Convictions for assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery of a police officer (four counts), and resisting arrest

2004 – Convictions for assault with a dangerous weapon (two counts) and possession with intent to distribute cocaine

NOTE: Acting U.S. Attorney William D. Weinreb and Mickey D. Leadingham, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Boston Field Division, made the announcement on Thursday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Katharine A. Wagner of Weinreb’s Springfield Office is prosecuting the case.