SpaceX makes good on space station delivery a day late

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has made good on a 250-mile-high delivery at the International Space Station.

Dragon has been given a "go" to move inside 30m towards the capture point pic.twitter.com/VckbcD2YcY — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 23, 2017

Astronauts captured SpaceX’s Dragon cargo ship Thursday, a day after a GPS problem prevented the capsule from coming too close. The navigation error was quickly fixed, and everything went smoothly the second time around.

The Dragon — loaded with 5,500 pounds of supplies — rocketed away Sunday from NASA’s historic moon pad in Florida. The pad had been idle for nearly six years.

Capture confirmed! Dragon now attached to the @Space_Station robotic arm pic.twitter.com/07axPcBm20 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 23, 2017

The station’s six-person crew will accept another shipment Friday, this one from the Russians.

Given the Dragon’s delayed arrival, the astronauts need to open it up as soon as they can to retrieve sensitive science experiments. Forty mice need to be unloaded. They’re part of a wound-healing experiment.